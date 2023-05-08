Local 858 Denver Firefighters, a local affiliate of the International Association of Firefighters, endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor at a news conference Monday morning.

Governmental Affairs Director of Local 858 Eric Tade highlighted Brough's experience as a leader, referencing her time as chief of staff for former Denver mayor and now Sen. John Hickenlooper.

He said this makes her "uniquely" qualified to be mayor of Denver.

"She's an honest leader, who tells you what you want to hear if she can. But more importantly she tells you what you need to hear," he said. "She has been consistent, honest and fair, and has always made sure that the citizens of Denver are taken care of."

Brough recently got the endorsement of Denver's police union. Tyson Worrell of the Police Protective Association said it "speaks volumns" that both police officers and firefighters are behind one candidate.

When asked about why Local 858 chose Brough over her opponent Mike Johnston, Tade again cited her experience working with the "boots on the ground."

"It's the fact that she's actually done the work," he said. "She has taken those late night phone calls and she's sat down and bargained with police officers and firefighters through a recession."

He said her approach was steeped in finding a solution, bringing people together and ensuring citizens needs are met.

Brough has, in many ways run a public safety-oriented campaign, and the dual endorsement from DPD and DFD reflects that.

"I stand before you today just honored to be recognized by our firefighters, but also want to recognize our entire public safety department and the commitment these teams are making to our city to keep it safe," she said. "I know together we can have a safer city."