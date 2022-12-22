Firefighters faced challenges due to the extreme cold as a fire destroyed a Northglenn home on Thursday morning, according to North Metro Fire.
A cold spell engulfed metro Denver starting Wednesday night, when temperatures plunged to single digits shortly after sunset, the start of what meteorologists warned was a dangerous chill that would engulf Colorado as it marched its way across America. Temperatures stayed several degrees below zero this morning.
Multiple agencies — including North Metro Fire, Adams County Fire, Thornton Fire, Westminster Fire, Federal Heights Fire and Northglenn Police — responded to a structure fire near North Pecos Street and West 103rd Avenue around 10 a.m.
The family evacuated the home safely, but the fire spread quickly and North Metro Fire declared via Twitter the home a "total loss."
Firefighters used hose lines and an aerial hose from a ladder truck, facing difficulties with equipment and efforts due to the frigid weather, the department said.
The fire did not damage any other nearby structures, the department said.
Agencies on the scene are providing assistance to the family. Officials did not say how the fire started.