Authorities ordered evacuations and issued a highway closure Monday afternoon due to a large grass fire burning in Littleton.

The blaze, dubbed the Oak fire, is burning on the hogback along highway C-470 near South Kipling Parkway, quickly approaching the highway’s border, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Officials announced the fire at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire burned around 150 acres as of 4:15 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

No buildings have been damaged by the fire. The sheriff’s office ordered evacuations for Ken Caryl Valley and the Westerly Apartment complex between 3 and 4 p.m. Both orders have since been lowered to pre-evacuations.

The #OakFire has slowed somewhat, but it’s still being driven by strong winds. There are no air resources available in the region. Neighboring fire districts are assisting on the ground. Two buildings at the Westerly Apts have been evacuated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XwmpxkR8cW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 27, 2021

C-470 is closed from West Ken Caryl Avenue to South Kipling Parkway, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There is no estimated reopening time and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Jefferson and Clear Creek counties have also been placed on accident alert due to the fire, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Two strike teams have been ordered to fight the blaze, West Metro Fire Rescue said. Firefighters are targeting flames nearest to C-470. Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue are also responding.

"Firefighters have so far kept the fire from jumping C-470," West Metro Fire Rescue said just after 3:30 p.m. "The Oak Fire has slowed somewhat, but it’s still being driven by strong winds."

A single engine air tanker is being sent from Fort Collins to fight the fire. It is expected to arrive at around 5 p.m., West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Smoke from the fire is widely visible throughout the south Denver metro area.

It is unclear how the fire started. An evacuation center has been established at Chatfield High School.

Click or tap here to see live video of the fire.