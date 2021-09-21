A 19-year veteran of the Denver Fire Department, who was recognized for saving three people from a fire in 2004, died Monday while working, the agency announced.
Jeffery Billingsley, 42, had a heart attack, the department said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 4 p.m., according to the agency.
"The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away," said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. "We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy."
Billingsley was a member of the department's board foundation and drummed in the agency's Pipes and Drums, which plays at specialized events and funerals, according to the department.
Billingsley, who served at Denver International Airport Fire Station No. 35, is survived by his girlfriend, Lindsey Foster, his parents, John and Margaret Billingsley, his brother Matt, sister Lisa and nephew Henry.