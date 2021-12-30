Authorities evacuated approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday as a large grass fire burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds.
The fire, called the Marshall fire, has burned approximately 1,600 acres as of 5 p.m. after it sparked at around 11 a.m. at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fire.
The Marshall fire has completely destroyed at least 370 homes in the Sagamore neighborhood in Superior, 210 homes in Old Town Superior and several businesses, including the Element Hotel and a Target store, officials said.
As of 5 p.m., there have been no missing people and no deaths reported in connection to the fire; however, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said it is too soon to tell and he "would not be surprised" if people have been killed by the blaze. One person, a police officer, was injured when his eye was hit by debris.
"I've never seen anything like it, and we've had a lot of fires," Pelle said. "This is a horrific event."
A second, smaller fire, called the Middle Fork fire, has also been burning near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road since 10:30 a.m. The fire is not threatening any structures and has no size estimate, officials said.
If initial estimates are correct, the Marshall fire would be the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history, behind the Black Forest fire which destroyed 486 homes in 2013. For reference, the Cameron Peak fire — the largest wildfire in state history that burned over 208,000 acres — only destroyed 224 homes.
Community Foundation Boulder County is collecting donations to support those impacted by the fire at commfound.org.
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to the fire at 3:20 p.m. The declaration allows the state to access emergency funds and provide resources including the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the State Emergency Operations Center.
"Gusts of 100, 110 mph can and have moved this fire down a football field in a matter of seconds," Polis said. "1,600 acres near a population center can be, and in this case is, absolutely devastating."
Polis said officials have been unable to fly state aircrafts all day Thursday due to wind conditions. A dozen two-person units have been ordered from the National Guard to assist with the fire response overnight.
Camera outside my home off S.Boulder Rd just West of Davidson Mesa. I don’t know if my home is still there.#boulderfire pic.twitter.com/G2zYfADtBz— Wendy (@wendybco) December 30, 2021
The National Weather Service in Boulder said high winds are quickly spreading the fire, calling the conditions "life threatening" for people in Superior and Louisville. The area experienced gusts of up to 110 mph throughout the day, but winds are predicted to calm down by Thursday evening.
"The end won't come until the wind subsides," Pelle said. "This is not the kind of fire that you can fight head on."
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for all of Superior, for Louisville except for Old Town and north of South Boulder Road and for Broomfield south of U.S. 36 to West 112th Avenue and west of Wadsworth Boulevard. In addition to official notices, anyone who can see the fire is asked to evacuate immediately.
Centura Health evacuated all patients from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville in the late afternoon. Patients were either discharged or transferred to Longmont United Hospital or St. Anthony North. Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette has also evacuated 22 ICU patients and six labor and delivery patients.
Pre-evacuation orders are in effect for the Via Varra and Skystone neighborhoods in Broomfield; the Candelas, Leyden Rock and Whisper Creek areas in Arvada; and west of Highway 287 between Arapahoe Road and Dillon Road in Lafayette.
Authorities set up evacuation centers at the North Boulder Recreation Center at 3170 Broadway, the Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Ave., the Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way and the First Bank Center at 11450 Broomfield Ln. A large animal evacuation site is open at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden.
Scenes in Boulder. https://t.co/c47HExiHNN— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) December 30, 2021
JUST IN: Louisville now added to evacuation orders. People are urged to move quickly. This is in addition to Superior's evacuation orders. https://t.co/fFwECDMamn— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) December 30, 2021
"If you’re in Boulder please stay home and off the roads if you can," the Boulder Police Department said in a statement. "We know the smoke is making it hard for drivers to see, clogging the roads, while first responders are handling multiple calls."
Both the Marshall and Middle Fork fires are believed to have been started by downed power lines, which were pushed over by extreme winds in the county, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into the official cause of the fires is ongoing.
Downed power lines sparked at least one other fire in Boulder County on Thursday morning in the 5000 block of North Broadway. That fire was quickly contained after spreading only 1 acre.
All westbound lanes of U.S. 36 and northbound lanes of North Foothills Highway between Nebo Road and Ute Highway are closed due to the fire, deputies said.
Keep up with up-to-date road closures, evacuation areas and other important information with the official Public Information Map here.
Colorado officials urged residents to follow emergency guidelines on Thursday. U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse called the fire "unprecedented."
"Community members should follow guidance from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management and move to quickly evacuate as directed. Everyone in the area should practice the utmost caution," Neguse said in a statement. "Our office stands ready to assist families, local and state officials in any way that we can. I remain in close touch with Governor Polis and local and federal partners to ensure that every resource is made available to assist our communities in evacuation, fire management and recovery.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennett echoed the sentiment.
"Coloradans, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. We stand ready to help with federal resources," Bennet said on Twitter.