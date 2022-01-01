President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Colorado on Saturday, opening up federal funding to support the devastation caused by the Marshall Fire.
The declaration will open up federal disaster assistance for people affected by the fires and for recovery efforts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced. The money "can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."
Emergency protective measures are provided at 75% funding, the agency said in a statement. Money is also available on a "cost-sharing basis" for local and state governments, as well as certain, private nonprofits.
FEMA said that Nancy Casper is the coordinating officer for the recovery operation in Boulder County.
Residents and business owners who suffered losses in the fire can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or 1-800-621-3362. Anyone using a relay or captioned telephone service, or something similar, should give FEMA the number for that service.