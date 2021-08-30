The wildfire near the scar of last year’s East Troublesome Fire grew to 170 acres Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire sparked Sunday at 12:50 p.m. on Black Mountain off County Road 2 west of Slide Mountain, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said. That is about two miles west of the East Troublesome burn area and just northeast of Kremmling.
Crews said the fire, dubbed the Black Mountain Fire, was moving south and southeast with increased winds. Officials said they hadn't determined.
The state health agency issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Grand County through Tuesday due to the fire’s smoke. Smoke can be seen from Grand Lake, and Boulder and Larimer counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Video of the #BlackMountainFire on the afternoon of 8/30. Additional ground & air resources continue to arrive to help fight this fire in #GrandCounty. #cofire @GrandCountyOEM @COEmergency @FS_MBRTB pic.twitter.com/2QcOUqpfDs— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 30, 2021
The area near the fire is expected to have very dry conditions through Tuesday, the weather service said, with “near critical fire danger” in the northern mountains and high valleys. Moisture is expected to return to the area Wednesday.
Because of the fire activity and weather conditions, the areas around Country Road 21 and Corral Creek are under a pre-evacuation order, the sheriff’s office said. Residents were asked to gather their personal belongings and be ready to leave.
Crews from the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand County Fire Protection District, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire.
Crews requested a helicopter with a bucket Sunday to fight the flames, due to the remote location of the fire.
Not sure what you should pack in pre-evacuation? This checklist can help you cover your bases. #BlackMountainFire pic.twitter.com/LrFbx6rIkV— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) August 30, 2021
An incident management team was ordered to oversee the fire. Several crews and engines were on the scene Monday afternoon.
“We are monitoring the conditions in this area very close,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “It is a constant reminder to our citizens about what occurred last year.”
This comes as Colorado is nearing the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire, which sparked on Oct. 14 and burned nearly 200,000 acres before being extinguished on Nov. 30.
The East Troublesome Fire was the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s history, bested only by the Cameron Peak Fire, which burned more than 208,000 acres from Aug. 13 to Dec. 2, 2020.