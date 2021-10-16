Two people, including a child, suffered life-threatening injuries during an apartment fire in Aurora overnight while another person was seriously injured, according to the Aurora Fire Rescue.
Fire crews were dispatched to the building in the 200 block of South Jasper Circle around 2:30 a.m. after a two-alarm fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw a unit on the third floor fully engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokeswoman for the department.
Firefighters rescued one person from the blaze and transported them to the hospital. Two others were found on scene suffering from injuries and were also transported, Stowell said.
Stowell did not indicate whether the child or adults were rescued.
Fire crews eventually contained the fire to a single unit and eventually extinguished the inferno.
An unspecified number of people were displaced due to the blaze and water damage caused by firefighting efforts. They are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, Stowell said.