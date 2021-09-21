A 19-year veteran of the Denver Fire Department died Monday while working, the agency announced.
The 42-year-old technician had a heart attack, the department said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 4 p.m., according to the agency.
"The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed-away," said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton. "We ask for privacy at this time as we deal with this terrible unexpected tragedy."
The agency will identify the firefighter following the notification of his family.