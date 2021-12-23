A Douglas County family was saved early Thursday when their dogs alerted them of a fire that was consuming their home, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
The occupants of the home in the 16000 block of Hedgeway Drive in unincorporated Douglas County, woke up after their dogs began to bark.
Daylight reveals the extensive damage this dangerous fire caused. Occupants of the home woke up to their dogs barking, alerting them to flames consuming the exterior of the home. All people and pets made it outside safely. The investigation into what caused the fire continues. pic.twitter.com/dDbcCgTq1i— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 23, 2021
Everyone, including the pets, exited the home safely and without injury, officials said.
South Metro fire crews responded to the fire around 5:45 a.m. and said there was a large volume of fire and smoke visible from the home.
Crews successfully extinguished the fire, but the blaze caused significant damage to the home.
Officials said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.