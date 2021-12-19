South Metro Fire Rescue 2-2-2021

Firework displays in Douglas County caused three fires on Saturday night. 

Firefighters responded to the fires just after 7 p.m. at sites used to launch fireworks for holiday displays in Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker.

The launch sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road resulted in brushfires. Firefighters were already on scene when the blazes ignited.

Crews also contained spot fires from another fireworks show. It took around an hour for firefighters to fully contain the three fires, officials said. The flames did not damage any buildings. 