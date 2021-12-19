Firework displays in Douglas County caused three fires on Saturday night.
South Metro is currently responding to multiple grass fires across the fire district. No structures are currently threatened. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/C091pa5gdT— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2021
Firefighters responded to the fires just after 7 p.m. at sites used to launch fireworks for holiday displays in Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker.
The launch sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road resulted in brushfires. Firefighters were already on scene when the blazes ignited.
Crews also contained spot fires from another fireworks show. It took around an hour for firefighters to fully contain the three fires, officials said. The flames did not damage any buildings.