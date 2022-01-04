At least 1,300 of the University of Colorado Boulder's students and staff were evacuated last week as the Marshall fire exploded across Boulder County, the University announced Tuesday.

The blaze is considered the most destructive in the state's history as nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed, which included dozens of homes that belonged to university students, staff and faculty members, according to a news release.

"The trauma Boulder County is enduring is significant and calls for a long-term, all-hands recovery," said CU Boulder Chief Operating Officer Patrick O'Rourke in a news release. "While we are still evaluating who needs help and the best ways we can support impacted students, faculty and staff, our campus community should know that we are committed to helping in any way we can."

Because of the impact, the university has launched a fire resource page that provides information regarding emergency food, housing, financial assistance and other support for its impacted community members.

In addition to the fire, the area was damaged by strong wind gusts that knocked down trees around campus, shattered glass and caused power outages, officials said.

An abrupt cool down and winter storm also caused pipes to burst and flooded some campus building, according to the university.

Because of the recent challenges, university officials announced on Saturday that the spring semester would begin fully remote. For more information regarding how the university is responded to the crisis, click here.