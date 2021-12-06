A 15-acre wildfire that has been burning west of Idaho Springs since early Sunday was expected to be fully contained by Tuesday evening, public safety officials said Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Miners Candle fire, prompted the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate about two dozen homes. Authorities lifted the evacuation orders Monday morning.

Previously, officials said the fire was as large as 20 acres but have since lowered their estimates.

The fire began at around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 700 block of Miners Candle, deputies said. The flames quickly spread to a nearby house, destroying both homes, as well as four outbuildings.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the fire. Officials have yet to determine what caused the fire.

Thirty-five firefighters with the Clear Creek Fire Authority were working to contain the blaze, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Officials expected to reach full containment by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered Sunday morning in the areas of Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Trail Creek Road. Those evacuations were lifted at 11 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

High winds fueled the fire Sunday. The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag fire warning for the area on Sunday because of high winds and low precipitation.

On Monday, winds of between 15 and 30 mph are predicted in the area, according to the Office of Emergency Management. The red flag fire warning had also expired.

Smoke and flames will be visible through Tuesday, deputies said, with smoke potentially visible from as far away as Denver.