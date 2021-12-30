Authorities on Thursday evacuated approximately 35,000 people from the towns of Superior and Louisville as multiple large grass fires burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds.

There are two active grass fires in the county, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fires. Officials said a third fire was was burning separately at around noon but has since combined with another fire.

The first fire, called the Middle Fork fire, originated north of the city of Boulder near the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The second, called the Marshall fire, sparked south of the city near South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive.

The Marshall fire is approximately 1,200 acres as of 3 p.m., according to emergency officials. There is no size estimate for the Middle Fork fire.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to the fires at 3:20 p.m. The declaration allows the state to access emergency funds and provide state resources including the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the State Emergency Operations Center.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said the fires are spreading quickly and called the conditions "life threatening" for people in Superior and Louisville.

An evacuation order was issued for all residents in Superior just before 1 p.m. Louisville residents were ordered to evacuate an hour later, except for the areas of Old Town and north of South Boulder Road. In addition to official notices, anyone who can see any of the fires is asked to evacuate immediately.

Centura Health said in a late afternoon statement that it had evacuated all patients from Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville. Patients were either discharged or transferred to Longmont United Hospital or St. Anthony North.

Multiple residences in Broomfield are under pre-evacuation orders, including the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartment, Vantage Point Apartment, Holiday Inn Express and Hyatt House hotel.

Officials said they cannot confirm how many structures have been damaged by the fires; however, Denver Gazette reporters at the scene witnessed multiple houses engulfed in flames in Superior.

Authorities have set up evacuation centers at the North Boulder Recreation Center at 3170 Broadway, the Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Ave., the Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way and the First Bank Center at 11450 Broomfield Ln. A large animal evacuation site is open at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont.

"If you’re in Boulder please stay home and off the roads if you can," the Boulder Police Department said in a statement. "We know the smoke is making it hard for drivers to see, clogging the roads, while first responders are handling multiple calls."

At least one of the fires was sparked by downed power lines, which were pushed over by extreme winds in the county, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported two grass fires at 10:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Broadway and near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The Broadway fire was contained at 1 acre, while the Middle Fork fire is still burning.

All westbound lanes of U.S. 36 and northbound lanes of North Foothills Highway between Nebo Road and Ute Highway are closed due to the fire, deputies said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said high winds are causing the fires to spread. The area experienced gusts of up to 85 mph throughout the day, but winds are predicted to calm down by Thursday evening, according to the weather service.

“This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities,” the weather service said in a statement.

Community Foundation Boulder County is collecting donations to support those impacted by the fire at commfound.org.

boulder fires 3 Smoke from multiple grass fires burning in Boulder County is seen from southern Larimer County, Colo. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo credi…

boulder fires 5 Emergency first responders gather at the Superior command center in front of a wall of smoke from multiple grass fires burning in Boulder Coun…

boulder fires 4 Multiple grass fires burning throughout Boulder County engulf the area in smoke as seen from Broomfield, Colo. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Da…

boulder fires 2 Boulder County is seen engulfed in smoke due to multiple grass fires burning throughout the area from the perspective of Broomfield, Colo. on …