Authorities ordered evacuations Sunday morning after a wildfire sparked near Idaho Springs, burning about 20 acres by 11 a.m., according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The blaze, dubbed the Miners Candle fire, began at around 6 a.m. at a house in the 700 block of Miners Candle, deputies said. The fire quickly spread to a nearby house, destroying both homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, deputies said.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the areas of Miners Candle, Lamartine Road, Sunny Skies Trail and Trail Creek Road, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Evacuees can go to the Clear Creek School District building at 320 Highway 103 for shelter.

Deputies said about two dozen homes have been evacuated because of the fire.

High winds are quickly spreading the fire. The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a red flag fire warning for the area over high winds and low precipitation. Wind gusts of up to 80 mph are predicted in the area through Sunday afternoon.

The red flag warning is also in place until 3 p.m. for portions of the eastern plains, the Interstate 25 corridor and the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

“High to extreme fire conditions continue through mid-afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “The dry conditions with gusty winds will be conducive for the rapid spread of new fires.”

The Colorado State Patrol closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 238 exit due to smoke from the fire. Smoke is also visible from Denver, with the South Metro Fire Rescue warning that residents may also smell smoke while outside.

The Clear Creek Fire Authority is responding the fire, according to the Office of Emergency Management. South Metro Fire Rescue said it has not been asked to assist with the fire response as of 10 a.m.