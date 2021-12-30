Authorities on Thursday evacuated the entire towns of Superior and Louisville as multiple large grass fires burned throughout Boulder County amid extremely high winds.

As of 3 p.m., there were two active grass fires in the county, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center, which was activated to respond to the fires. Officials said a third fire was was burning separately at around noon but has since combined with another fire.

The first fire, called the Middle Fork fire, originated north of the city of Boulder near the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The second, called the Marshall fire, sparked south of the city near South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency due to the fires at 3:20 p.m. The declaration allows the state to access emergency funds and provide state resources including the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the State Emergency Operations Center.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said the fires are spreading quickly and called the conditions "life threatening" for people in Superior and Louisville.

An evacuation order was issued for all residents in Superior just before 1 p.m. Louisville residents were ordered to evacuate an hour later. In addition to official notices, anyone who can see any of the fires is asked to evacuate immediately.

Multiple residences in Broomfield are under pre-evacuation orders, including the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartment, Vantage Point Apartment, Holiday Inn Express and Hyatt House hotel.

Officials said they cannot confirm how many structures have been damaged by the fires; however, Denver Gazette reporters at the scene witnessed multiple houses engulfed in flames in Superior.

Authorities have set up evacuation centers at the South Boulder Rec Center at 1360 Gillaspie Dr., the Longmont Senior Center at 910 Longs Peak Ave. and the Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way. A large animal evacuation site is open at the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont.

As of 2:45 p.m., the power is out at the South Boulder Rec Center evacuation center. Only approximately 16 people and four pets are being sheltered there.

"If you’re in Boulder please stay home and off the roads if you can," the Boulder Police Department said in a statement. "We know the smoke is making it hard for drivers to see, clogging the roads, while first responders are handling multiple calls."

At least one of the fires was sparked by downed power lines, which were pushed over by extreme winds in the county, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported two grass fires at 10:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Broadway and near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The Broadway fire was contained at 1 acre, while the Middle Fork fire is still burning.

boulder fires 4 Multiple grass fires burning throughout Boulder County engulf the area in smoke as seen from Broomfield, Colo. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Da…

boulder fires 3 Smoke from multiple grass fires burning in Boulder County is seen from southern Larimer County, Colo. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo credi…

All westbound lanes of U.S. 36 and northbound lanes of North Foothills Highway between Nebo Road and Ute Highway are closed due to the fire, deputies said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder said high winds are causing the fires to spread. The weather service predicted winds of 25 to 40 mph throughout the county, with gusts of up to 80 mph on Thursday.

“This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities,” the weather service said in a statement.

It is currently unclear how big the fires are. Smoke from the fires is visible throughout the entire county and in neighboring cities.

Open burning is not allowed in Boulder County on Thursday, according to Boulder Fire Rescue.