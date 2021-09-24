A portion of Federal Boulevard in Westminster is closed as fire crews battle a large apartment fire, officials said.
The road is closed between West 88th and 92nd avenues in Westminster, according to the Westminster Police Department.
20+ units from multiple jurisdictions are on-scene. Firefighters are making progress on the fire, but efforts are still underway. All 3 stories of the building are affected by fire. #WFDFederalFire pic.twitter.com/8QdJXJnffK— Westminster FD (@WestyFire) September 24, 2021
Westminster fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at an apartment building in the 9000 block of Federal Boulevard at 2:17 p.m. Upon their arrival, all three levels of the building were in flames, said Jeromy Hill, EMS chief for the Westminster Fire Department.
Hill said more than 20 units have been impacted by the blaze and the building structure has been severely damaged. As a result, firefighters utilized ladders to search each unit, rather than running inside.
Multiple agencies including Adams County Fire Rescue Authority, the Denver Fire Department and North Metro Fire Rescue were called in to assist with the blaze.
The fire was deemed contained shortly before 3:30 p.m., and as of the time of publishing, no one was rescued from the building. There were no reports of injuries.
Authorities have not determined a cause of the fire, but initial reports indicated there was an explosion on the first level.
"There were reports of a possible explosion, but that hasn't been confirmed," Hill said.
Fire crews continued to extinguish hotspots at the buildings as of 4:10 p.m.
It was not immediately known how many people would be displaced by the blaze but estimated at "dozens," Hill said.