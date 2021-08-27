An undisclosed number of people were displaced following a fire Thursday night at an apartment building in Boulder, officials said.
Boulder Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the building in the 4200 block of Monroe Drive shortly after 10 p.m. after reports of a possible structure fire, said Dionne Waugh, the public information officer for the department.
Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the building and learned there were multiple people trapped on the second floor.
Two adults and two juveniles with two dogs in hand jumped from the second floor of the building to crews. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the jump, Waugh said.
Fire crews contained the fire and once it was fully extinguished determined that four units inside the building were completely "uninhabitable," Waugh said.
A member of Boulder Fire Rescue were transported to a nearby hospital "as a precaution" but was later released.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.