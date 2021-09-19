A barn at the Glacier Creek Stables in Rocky Mountain National Park was pulled down after it caught fire Saturday, officials said.
Fire crews were sent to the two-story metal hay barn after reports of a structure fire. Crews contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to surrounding vegetation and wildlands, according to park officials.
No one was injured and no horses were harmed as a result of the fire.
Firefighters tore down the barn to help extinguish the fire and used thousands of gallons of water to douse the flames.
Before the fire, officials said there had been thinning and fire mitigation efforts in the area near Sprague Lake.
Bear Lake Road was closed for three hours to allow emergency vehicles access to the area. It reopened at 7 p.m. Saturday. However, access to Sprague Lake was still unavailable on Sunday morning.
Crews from Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Allenspark Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, Pinewood Springs Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service and Big Elk Meadows Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the containment.