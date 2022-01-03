It could be weeks or months before we find out what started the Marshall fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history that has burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.

During a news conference Monday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle offered no updates on the cause of the fire, which was originally believed to be downed power lines. Pelle said investigators are being careful not to rush to conclusions after incorrectly saying the power lines sparked the blaze.

"You're going to lose your patience because it's going to take a while," Pelle said. "We're going to take our time and we're going to do it right and be methodical because the stakes are huge." 

Pelle said investigators are aware of a video on social media of a burning shed in the area where the fire ignited, but he said it's too early to know if the fire started there and declined to comment further. 

