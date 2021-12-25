A family was displaced from their Loveland home after it caught fire overnight, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.
Fire crews received numerous reports of a wildland fire in the area of Boedecker Lake in west Loveland around midnight. Callers also indicated there was a structure on fire, according to a Facebook post.
Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office confirmed a home was on fire on West 1st Street near County Road 23H, officials said.
Crews arrived to the home and found it fully engulfed in flames. Additional crews were called in on scene from LFRA and the Berthoud Fire Protection District to secure water supply and deploy hose lines to attack the fire.
The fire was eventually extinguished and the family safety evacuated the home unharmed. The sheriff's office victims advocates have arranged for temporary housing for the family, officials said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.