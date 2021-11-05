One person was rescued from a house fire in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Friday morning, according to the South Metro Fire Rescue Authority.
Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly after 10 a.m. in the 21000 block of East Stanford Circle.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of the home, said Eric Hurst, a spokesman for the agency.
Firefighters rescued a resident who was on the first floor. The resident was uninjured, Hurst said.
Within 20 minutes of crews arriving, the fire was fully contained.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.