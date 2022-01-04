The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has received over $12 million in donations as of Tuesday morning after the Marshall fire devastated the county, burning more than 6,000 acres and destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.

More than 43,000 donors have contributed to the fund, Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, said during a news conference.

"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," Hernandez said. "The care you're showing is a comfort."

Hernandez said the foundation board approved the immediate, direct distribution of $5 million to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire. In addition, $500,000 will be directly distributed to evacuees. Funds will be disbursed through the county's disaster assistance center.

In the foundation's 30-year history, this is only the sixth time it has activated an emergency fund, Hernandez said. Four of the emergency funds have been activated in the last two years.

"Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you," Hernandez said. "We are committed and accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild."

After sparking on Thursday, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Crews expect to be done mopping up hot spots by the end of the week, said Vaughn Jones, wildland fire management section chief with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

A disaster assistance center opened Monday to help those impacted by the blaze with filing claims for property loss, as well as providing financial and food assistance, hotel vouchers, mental health support and transportation.

As of Tuesday, 250 people have registered for aid from FEMA at the center and another 370 people have registered online, said Garry Sanfacon, Boulder County's disaster recovery manager. In addition, over 150 people have come to the center for other services.

"The disaster assistance center is a one-stop shop for everyone that was impacted by the fire," Sanfacon said. "Anyone who's been evacuated — whether you lost your home, whether it was partially damaged, whether you're a renter — this a spot where you should be going to get services."

The center is in Lafayette at 1755 S. Public Road and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for several weeks. The recovery website is boco.org/marshallfire.

Anyone looking for opportunities to volunteer to assist with fire recovery is asked to sign up for the volunteer newsletter at coloradoresponds.org.

Those looking to donate items to fire victims are asked to not bring any donations to the county until a donation center has been established, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Tuesday's news conference brought no updates on the cause of the fire or the search for two people in the area who have been reported missing. On Monday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said it could be weeks or months before the public gets any information on either investigation.

A woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area were reported missing after the fire. On Sunday, a third person who was also missing and feared dead was found alive.