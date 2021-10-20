One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Lakewood early Wednesday, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Fire crews responded to the blaze around 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Yank Place. Upon their arrival, firefighters observed heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the ground floor of the home, said Ronda Scholting, a spokeswoman for the department.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the living room, where the blaze ignited, and eventually extinguished the flames.
Two people were home at the time of its ignition, but only one person was injured. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Scholting said.
Fire investigators determined the fire ignited accidentally and was caused by smoking material inside the living room. In total, the blaze caused $300,000 worth of damage at the home, Scholting said.