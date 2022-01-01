Two people are still believed to be missing in the wake of the Boulder County fires, a county spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning.
County officials previously said no one was missing after the fires ripped through Superior and Louisville on Thursday. Emergency responders received "hundreds of calls" in the last two days about people potentially missing, spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said. They've been working since to pare those down, she said, and only two have been confirmed as of last night.
She said she did not have identities, whereabouts, or when the two missing people were last seen.
9News reported Friday evening that one of the missing people is Nadine Turnbull, citing her grandson, Hutch Armstrong. Turnbull was reported missing after Armstrong's cousin said he couldn't get her out of their home in Old Town Superior.
"They tried to go out the front door with the neighbor," Armstrong told 9News. "It was engulfed. Check the back door it was engulfed."
Armstrong said his cousin tried to go back for Turnbull, but firefighters pulled her away.
"She says two times she was right behind me – right behind me."