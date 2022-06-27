Fireworks stands in Colorado sell what many call “safe and sane” products that don’t blow up or leave the ground – which would be illegal here.
The legal sales include fountains, smoke bombs, snakes and sparklers.
Use of fireworks ordinances/restrictions vary from city to city and county to county.
“If consumers use fireworks, they must be safe. Never use them without paying attention at all times,” said James Fuller, TNT Fireworks safety expert. “You need to stay legal. If you drive 30 miles somewhere to buy fireworks that aren’t legal (in your community) then bring them back, you aren’t staying legal.”
That means driving to Wyoming to get bottle rockets, cherry bombs, Roman candles, shells, rockets or M-80s then bringing them back is not OK.
“Our safe and sane fireworks are very low fire risk,” Fuller said.
But even those must be handled with caution:
• Use a flat surface with no flammable debris and at least 15 feet away from any vegetation or dry grass.
• Soak used fireworks in buckets of water before disposing of them.
• Act responsibly and respectfully of neighbors and be aware of any sensitive dogs or veterans in the area.
• Pick up all your trash.
“We don’t want to lose the freedom we have to celebrate the Fourth of July by using fireworks,” Fuller said. “It’s not a right, it’s a freedom.”
TNT Fireworks has an app people can use to report illegal fireworks called Nail ‘Em, which routes reports to the proper agency. You can also call your local police departments non-emergency line – but don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks, according to Denver Police.
Police officials have said repeatedly the growing number of calls reporting illegal fireworks is difficult for 911 dispatchers, as they distract from calls for serious crimes or life-threatening emergencies. For Denver County, that number is 720-913-2059.