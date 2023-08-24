The trial of a Denver teenager accused of murder in a case which shocked even the most seasoned homicide detectives is set to begin in February. Diego Lopez, 17, stabbed, shot and stomped on 14-year-old Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon last August and then took videos as the boy lay dying, according to arrest records.

Lopez, who is being tried as an adult in the case, stood silently in a dark green jail outfit as his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, spoke for him recording a plea of not guilty. Lopez did not speak during the hearing except to answer Steinberg's questions.

Denver District Judge Karen Brody set a five-day trial to start Feb. 2 and said that the court would call 90 prospective jurors.

Lopez is facing counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence. Aragon's body was found near a baseball field Aug. 4, 2022 and Tensions around the brutal killing have extended into the courtroom.

Saad Dominguez, Aragon's father, stood up in in the gallery when Lopez walked in, behavior which signaled a reprimand by Brody. She warned everyone in the courtroom to sit down, stay quiet, and silence their cellphones.

The hearing went smoothly with Denver sheriff deputies keeping close watch.

During previous hearings, family members have been vocal, even rushing toward one another in the courtroom.

Lopez' attorneys fought and lost a bid to have Lopez tried as a juvenile. He was days from turning 17 when the murder occurred.

In a reverse-transfer hearing, Stephen Bernstein called upon the opinions of a forensic psychiatrist who conducted a three-hour evaluation meeting with Lopez in December of 2022.

Dr. Teresa Mayer testified that though Lopez is now 17 years old and has the mannerisms of a person that age, his decision-making skills are at the level of an 8-to-9-year-old. Berstein, asked Mayer if Lopez could be rehabilitated in spite the cold-blooded nature of the crime he’s accused of committing.

Mayer predicted that if he were kept within the Division of Youth Services, she was 100% sure it was possible because of the mental health services offered there.

There will be several hearings leading up to the Lopez' trial with the first set for Nov. 20 in Denver District Court.