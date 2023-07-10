Arrest documents obtained by The Denver Gazette reveal that a motorcyclist driving on Interstate 70 was chased by a gunman in a pickup truck before he was shot and killed in the early hours of July 4.

Kyle Van Loozenoord, 32, was driving eastbound on I-70 near Colorado Boulevard when he crashed just after midnight.

Denver police arrested 21-year-old Cesar Ramirez-Rivera and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 25, on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Van Loozenorde.

Colorado Department of Transportation video and a witness account from a transit-tuck driver showed that the tan Ford 150 allegedly driven by Miranda-Rivas and Ramirez-Rivera passed Van Loozenard at a high speed and then slowed down to get closer to him.

The witness, whose name was redacted from the arrest affidavit, told police he saw a guy hanging out of the truck’s passenger window and “that was when he realized they were shooting at the guy on the bike.”

Police found 20 spent shell casings at the scene.

Investigators said video from the witness’ transit vehicle recorded audio of multiple shots, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Not much else is known about the alleged shooting including what instigated the chase.

Miranda-Rivas and Ramirez-Rivera are scheduled for their first court appearance Thursday in Denver District court.