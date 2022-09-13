Leadership, diversity and public engagement were among the highlights of the first in-person state of the campus address at the University of Colorado - Boulder Tuesday. The event was held in the large Glenn Miller Ballroom and drew a crowd of hundreds.
Chancellor Phillip DiStefano reflected on the last several years, changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and wavering trust in both American democracy and higher education. Despite these factors, DiStefano said the future is bright, and CU Boulder can help keep it that way.
"Our campus has been at the forefront of leadership training in higher education for decades," he said. "Today, more than a dozen CU Boulder alumni hold elected positions in Colorado state government, and we have several serving in national elected offices."
While the alumni of CU Boulder continue to shine for the campus of 36,000 students, there are significant challenges facing the campus and higher education as a whole.
According to DiStefano, a Pew Research poll shows 58% of Americans are dissatisfied with the way democracy is working within the country. In addition, only about half of Americans think colleges and universities are providing a positive effect on the way things are going.
"My message is simple: Colleges and universities must change this course, and that change can begin at the University of Colorado, Boulder," DiStefano said.
DiStefano called attention to the many leadership opportunities, courses and organizations available at the university as a way for CU students and staff to bring about that change. One highlighted was the 50-year-old president's leadership class. Additionally DiStefano touted the center for leadership, which unites 37 leadership programs across the campus.
Known as the "Golden Buffaloes Battalion," the Army ROTC detachment at CU sees about 150-200 cadets each year, several of whom attended this year's state of the campus.
"This is a big part of the campus experience and it's important for ROTC to show up," junior Benjamin Morehart said. "It's important for us to see the future of the campus and how we will fit into it."
During the course of his speech, DiStefano called for more organizations to bring new voices into the fold and called on students and staff to embrace diversity of all kinds. Brenton Carver, another ROTC cadet and junior at CU, dug deep into these messages on diversity and inclusion.
"We want to make sure everyone has a voice, especially when students are talking to those in a leadership role," Carver said. "Every student, and every voice matters."
The cadets expressed pride in the research CU Boulder participates in, saying it is important work that is bettering the community. Research at CU Boulder is an integral part of the campus experience: Nearly 2,000 undergraduates are involved with research in some fashion and CU Boulder is the number one recipient of NASA funding.
Dara Schenck is a CU Boulder alumna who now works for the University in a campus distribution center. While there were aspects of campus structure she would like to see improved, such as funding for the arts, Schenck says the address was a good reminder of all the things happening around campus.
"I'm impressed with all the programs around campus," they said. "The speech is a nice reminder of what is going on."
The participation in voting and the democratic process was one of three key responsibilities Chancellor DiStefano challenged CU students, faculty and staff to uphold daily. He also promoted supporting free speech and thoughtful discourse and conducting research that serves the public good.
Nick Galambos, a senior at CU, was impressed by the voting turnout the CU campus recorded in 2020. According to DiStefano, 80-89% of eligible CU students voted in 2020, resulting in the Democracy Challenge awarding the campus its platinum award.
"It's really cool that the student body is active in voting," he said. "It's a huge part of the democratic process and I'm proud that we had good turnout."
"If the university is to become viewed as less of an ivory tower and more of a public square, we must ensure that a wide range of viewpoints are seen, heard and represented on our campus," DiStefano said. "Because at it's best higher education is a conduit for opportunity and social mobility."
DiStefano also said higher education can be a "force multiplier" for promoting the "public good."
"The university’s purpose is not simply to prepare the nation’s workforce but, just as importantly, to prepare the nation’s citizens for a lifetime of service to our global society," he said.