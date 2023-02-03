Horse Rescue 2

West Metro firefighters rescued a horse after she fell through ice into a deep pond Friday afternoon. 

 West Metro Fire

West Metro Fire first responders didn't horse around on Friday afternoon when they responded to rescue a horse from a frozen pond. 

Around 2 p.m. Friday, West Metro Fire rescuers helped pull the horse, who had fallen through ice, out of a "small but deep" pond in a neighborhood west of C-470 on Belleview, according to a West Metro Fire tweet. 

Firefighters assisted the horse out of the water and up onto the ice by sliding a rope around her neck, according to the tweet.

Horse Rescue

West Metro firefighters rescued a horse after she fell through ice into a deep pond Friday afternoon. The horse was able to get up and walk back to the barn after some rest.

The rescued horse was cold and had a few cuts, West Metro Fire said, but was able to stand up and walk back to the barn after a few minutes of rest. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.