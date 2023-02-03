West Metro Fire first responders didn't horse around on Friday afternoon when they responded to rescue a horse from a frozen pond.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, West Metro Fire rescuers helped pull the horse, who had fallen through ice, out of a "small but deep" pond in a neighborhood west of C-470 on Belleview, according to a West Metro Fire tweet.

Firefighters assisted the horse out of the water and up onto the ice by sliding a rope around her neck, according to the tweet.

The rescued horse was cold and had a few cuts, West Metro Fire said, but was able to stand up and walk back to the barn after a few minutes of rest.