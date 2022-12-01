While attempting to stop a stolen car late Wednesday, five Aurora Police officers returned fire in a King Soopers parking lot at east Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, according to a news release.
No officers were shot, but one was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, according to police. No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday morning.
It started when officers began following a stolen Kia at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The car pulled into the King Soopers parking lot with at least two suspects.
"One or more persons in the vehicle, unprovoked, began firing multiple rounds at two officers in an unmarked police car," according to the release. "These officers returned fire."
The alleged car thieves attempted to speed away, but were confronted by other officers responding to the shots fired call. These officers were also fired upon, according to police. Four police cruisers were hit by gunfire.
The Kia was later found crashed at ditched at east 10th Avenue and South Lima Street.
"Officers set up a perimeter and began a search for additional suspects," according to the release. "A reverse 911 was sent out to residents in the area to shelter in place."
Officers did find a juvenile nearby, who was arrested on active warrants. Investigators aren't sure if the juvenile is connected to the stolen Kia or officer-involved-shooting.
Denver Police, and other agencies, helped the Aurora SWAT and K-9 units search for the suspects.
The five officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave, as per department policy, and the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated Thursday.