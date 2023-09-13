Five Colorado restaurants were awarded a Michelin star on Tuesday, a mark considered one of the highest honors in the culinary world.

"We're delighted that the first Michelin Guide Colorado is finally here! The 44 restaurants included in the 2023 Guide are perfect examples of the culinary excellence of our state's dining scene and we couldn't be prouder. In particular, the fact that Colorado restaurants earned four Michelin green stars — there are only 17 other green-star restaurants in North America — is a testament to the incredible commitment our restaurants have for sustainable, local ingredients and the highest possible culinary standards." Sonia Riggs, President and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, said in a statement.

The five Colorado restaurants (and corresponding head chefs) awarded a Michelin star were:

-Beckon, Denver (Duncan Holmes)

-Bosq, Aspen (Barclay Dodge)

-Brutø, Denver (Michael Diaz de Leon and Kelly Whitaker)

-Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder (Ian Palazzola)

-The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver (Taylor Stark and Kelly Whitaker)

In addition to the five Michelin stars awarded, four restaurants were awarded a Green star. Introduced in 2020, the Green star signifies excellence in sustainable gastronomy.

The four restaurants that received Green stars were:

-Blackbelly Market, Boulder

-Bramble & Hare, Boulder

-Brutø, Denver

-The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

According to a report by the New York Times, the Colorado Tourism board agreed to contribute $100,000 a year for three years to participate in the guide. Other tourism boards in Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Vail also contributed between $70,000 to $100,000, while counterparts in Aurora and Colorado Springs did not. That decision left some restaurants, like Annette in Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace — run by James Beard Award winner Caroline Glover and Brother Luck’s three restaurants in Colorado Springs — off the list.

Colorado becomes the sixth American locale recognized by the Michelin Guide since it first published a guide to New York in 2005. Other locations recognized by Michelin include California, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Florida.

In addition to the five restaurants awarded a star, nine other restaurants were recognized with a “Bib Gourmand” designation last month. According to Michelin, while the award is not quite a star, it is a “just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

The nine restaurants recognized with the Bib Gourmand were:

-AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q, Denver

-Ash’Kara, Denver

-Glo Noodle House, Denver

-Hop Alley, Denver

-La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver

-Mister Oso, Denver

-Tavernetta, Denver

-The Ginger Pig, Denver

-Basta, Boulder

Thirty more restaurants were recommended by the guide without stars. But even just a recommendation is considered an honor by those involved in the day to day running of a restaurant.

“As difficult as this journey has been at times, it seems impossible to put into words how much it means to earn praise and validation from an organization like Michelin,” Austin Carson, co-owner of Restaurant Olivia said. “I think all of us who have spent time dreaming about opening a restaurant have in some way imagined what it might feel like to get Michelin recommendation. When Michelin reviewed our restaurant, we didn’t have any idea that they were coming to Colorado. So, there was no strategy...No game being played. Who we were, and are, is a reflection of our values and our love for this industry. “

The list of Michelin recommended restaurants is as follows:

A5 Steakhouse, Denver

Barolo Grill, Denver

Blackbelly Market, Boulder

Dio Mio, Denver

Bramble & Hare, Boulder

Dushanbe Tea House, Boulder

Element 47, Aspen

Fruition, Denver

Guard and Grace, Denver

Hey Kiddo, Denver

Marco’s Coal Fired, Denver

Mawa’s Kitchen, Aspen

Mercantile Dining and Provision, Denver

Mirabelle, Avon

Noisette, Denver

Oak at Fourteenth, Boulder

Olivia, Denver

Osaki’s, Vail

Potager, Denver

Prospect, Aspen

Q House, Denver

Safta, Denver

Santo, Denver

Smok, Denver

Splendido at The Chateau, Avon

Stella’s Cucina, Boulder

Sweet Basil, Vail

Temaki Den, Denver

Wyld, Avon

Zoe Ma Ma, Denver

Additional Awards

Outstanding Service Award

Sergei Kiefel and front-of-house team at Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder

Exceptional Cocktails Award

Caroline Clark at The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver

Sommelier Award

Ryan Fletter and Erin Lindstone at Barolo Grill, Denver

Young Chef or Culinary Professional Award

Kelly Kawachi of Blackbelly Market, Boulder

Michelin has also released guides for its inspectors’ favorite cocktails, desserts and dishes in Colorado.