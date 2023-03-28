Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags on all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff early Tuesday in honor of the victims of Monday's mass shooting in Nashville.

Flags will remain lowered to half-staff from the announcement Tuesday morning until sunset on Friday, according to a news release.

The order comes after Monday's shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that left three 9-year-old children, the school's top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian dead.

President Joe Biden made the proclamation, ordering United States flags on all public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff.

His proclamation states:

"As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations."