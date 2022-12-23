After a long and frustrating Thursday at Denver International Airport for travelers, more flight chaos followed Friday with thousands of cancelled flights and tens of thousands more delayed nationwide.
According to FlightAware.com, 1,031 flights in or out of DIA have been canceled and 1,554 flights have been delayed between Thursday and Friday.
Nationwide, 48,366 flights have been delayed and 13,769 flights have been cancelled between Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday, according to FlightAware.
Denver's weather station at DIA recorded a low of -25 early Thursday, the coldest temperature recorded in Denver since Dec. 22, 1990.
Traveler Jacob Krell expected to fly to Kansas City Thursday. Instead of catching his flight home, he spent all day in the airport waiting in long lines and going through security multiple times.
Now he is driving the eight hours home with two other friends who missed flights.
Krell's Thursday began with a long ride to the airport at 4 a.m., most of which was spent in bad traffic. When he got to DIA, running late to his flight, the security lines "went around the entire airport," Krell said.
Thinking he missed his flight once he got through security, Krell went to the Frontier customer service desk, waiting in another long line of frustrated people with canceled flights.
Krell went back through security after finding out his flight had been delayed. He waited at his gate while the flight was delayed several more times, and eventually canceled.
"I just spent eight hours at the airport trying to board a plane, but it was just delay after delay," Krell said. "A lot of people were very upset."
Krell tried to book a different flight but couldn't get one until New Year's Eve. He and two friends decided to drive to Kansas City instead, adding eight more hours onto their already extended travel time.
"It was just sad that probably a lot of people were not going to make it home," Krell said.
The airport chaos continued into Friday, with more canceled and delayed flights and long security lines, a DIA spokesperson said.
Much was caused by what the spokesperson called a "ripple effect" after Thursday, with people who were unable to fly Thursday trying to catch a flight Friday.
Airport officials expected about 10,000 more people than were originally anticipated going through security Friday, the spokesperson said. Originally, the airport anticipated seeing about 76,000.
The spokesperson urged passengers to show up at least two hours early and to check their flight status before heading out at flydenver.com.