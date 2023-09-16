A key official of Denver's election team is leaving the office for a job with a national voter engagement program based in New York.

Lucille Wenegieme, the strategic advisor at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, is joining HeadCount, a nonprofit organization that works with musical artists and cultural influencers to spread the importance of democracy.

The organization on Thursday announced that Wenegieme will be taking over executive director duties from founder Andy Bernstein on, just a few days before National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19.

Wenegieme, 32, started her career in elections after obtaining a masters degree in medical science. At city hall, she spearheaded a citizen-led campaign finance system and pioneered a get-out-the-vote initiative. She also served as vice president of communications at the National Vote at Home Institute and ran her own communications firm.

HeadCount, which was founded by Bernstein and Disco Biscuits bass player Marc Brownstein, has registered over 1.2 million voters at concerts and events around the country since 2004, the nonprofit said. Since its inception, the organization has worked with numerous artists, such as like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Dead & Company and Jay-Z to, help promote voter registration and democracy at concerts.

The group said it has broadened its scope, venturing into sports through agreements with Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

“When we started this organization 20 years ago, I was young, fired up and determined to change the world. I’m still two of those things, and while I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished, I’m also unbelievably excited to see what HeadCount can do under fresh and visionary new leadership,” said Bernstein, who called Wenegieme “a rising star" that "represents all the promise of the generation we aim to mobilize.”

“The world is changing and the next election won’t be decided by the traditional political apparatus,” Wenegieme said. "Millennials and Gen Z now make up nearly half of eligible voters, and we can’t be reached through traditional media buys and direct mail. We respond to authentic messages from trusted messengers, and that’s where HeadCount has always been a leader.”

Wenegieme will make her first public appearance with HeadCount at the upcoming American Democracy Summit in Los Angeles on Sept. 24th.