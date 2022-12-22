First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King charged a former Denver Public Schools security guard in a child sexual exploitation case, according to a news release.
The felony charge stems from a March 10, 2021 incident in which Jeffrey James Blanchard, 27, of Lakewood, is alleged to have uploaded several images of a “child sexual assault” to Snap Chat, according to the release. The social media platform alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, which then forwarded the report to law enforcement.
The Lakewood Police Department began the investigation in March, according to the DA’s office. Officers arrested Blanchard Dec. 14, who was later released on bail.
Blanchard has worked as a security guard for seven years, and was also employed at Little Hospital and St. Anthony’s Hospitals, according to the release.
At the time of Blanchard’s alleged conduct, he worked as security at John F. Kennedy High School in Denver, and more recently at Hamilton Middle School in Denver, according to the release.
Blanchard’s preliminary hearing is set for January 11, where a judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to take the case to trial.