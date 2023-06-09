Denver Police investigators arrested a former Denver school teacher on June 2 for alleged sexual assaults that occurred during his time as a teacher.

Police arrested Charles Reginald "Reggie" Gwinn, 40, on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to a Denver Police Department (DPD) news release.

Gwinn is a former theater teacher at St. Elizabeth's School in Denver, where the alleged incidents occurred between March and July of 2018 and where the victim was a student.

The investigation began in March 2023 when the victim, a juvenile girl, and her father filed a report with DPD alleging Gwinn fondled the victim several times and forced her to touch his genitals over his clothing, according to the release.

Officials encourage other possible victims, and anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators, to call the Denver Police Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-6653 .