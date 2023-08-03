Former Denver police detective, Martin Vigil, 67, was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another man, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called to the scene following an altercation at the Southwest Plaza Mall food court in Littleton at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Two men were seen arguing before Vigil pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man, witnesses told the police. Mall security responded to the incident and immediately called the cops.

"Vigil claimed he was a peace officer," the department's release said. Officers were eventually able to convince him to put the gun down. No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

The former detective accidentally left his phone on the bus, according to the release. He called it and the other man answered. The man told Vigil he would give him his phone back if he paid him money, thus leading to a meetup and altercation.

Vigil retired from the Denver Police Department in 2019. He faces charges of felony menacing and impersonating a peace officer.