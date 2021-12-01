Tami Door, the former head of the Downtown Denver Partnership, has been named CEO of Q Factor, the company behind some of the most forward-thinking co-working, event and business community space in Denver.

“Tami is highly-regarded across the country for the role she has played not only in Denver’s unprecedented growth, but in raising the bar for how great places are built,” Jason Winkler, who co-founded Q Factor, said in a release. “Tami brings a powerful vision for placemaking and a remarkable ability to bring people together to make incredible things happen. There is no better person to lead Q Factor as we continue to deliver projects that redefine cities and neighborhoods.”

Over the past 17 years, Door steered the economic development organization and the city through a period of historic growth, including leading the investment of $13 billion in development and managing downtown’s biggest expansion in decades.

That included the redevelopment of the Union Station neighborhood, advocating for increased mobility options, redeveloping 14th Street and completing the groundwork for the upcoming redevelopment of the 16th Street Mall. Door also co-founded Denver Startup Week and The Commons on Champa entrepreneurial center.

During her time at the Downtown Denver Partnership, Door was named one of the city's most outstanding CEOs by the Denver Business Journal in 2019, chaired the International Downtown Association from 2018 to 2020 and was selected as the 9News Leader of the Year in 2012.

“I have spent nearly thirty years building cities and am deeply passionate about the power of place,” Door said in a statement. “Q Factor is redefining what it means to build engaging, thriving places that enhance urban centers. I am honored to lead this team in pursuit of developing places that take cities across the country to new heights.”

Before moving to Denver, Door served a decade as executive vice president of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce — the largest regional chamber of commerce in the United States. Detroit is one of the cities Q Factor has expanded to, in addition to Salt Lake City and Bozeman, Montana.

Winkler and partners bought and redeveloped the 30,000-square-foot Battery 621 building in 2010. It used to be a prominent light store at Sixth Avenue and Kalamath Street, but had been vacant for years before being transformed into a creative office/event space.

In 2014, the company now known as Q Factor bought and redeveloped two industrial buildings at 3063 Brighton Blvd. into INDUSTRY. The 74-year-old, 120,000-square-foot complex has become an anchor of co-working, event and creative space for the River North neighborhood.

“The Downtown Denver Partnership and the Denver community at-large have been incredibly fortunate to have had Tami lead the way in shaping Denver to be one of the most vibrant, inclusive, economically powerful cities in the country,” Sarah Rockwell, chairwoman of the Downtown Denver Partnership, said in a statement. “On behalf of our team and board of directors, we wish Tami the best of luck and know that through her leadership Q Factor will continue to leave her mark on cities and communities.”

Door’s successor at the partnership will be Kourtny Garrett, who previously served as president and CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc. She is expected to take over in January, and Door will stay on as a partnership adviser through December.