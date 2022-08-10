The family of a teenager who was shot and killed by a retired police officer Thanksgiving Eve 2021 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him in Arapahoe District Court on Wednesday.

Adam Holen, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17 year old Peyton Blitstein of Aurora.

The lawsuit contends that Blitstein was riding in the back seat of a friend’s car last Nov. 24 when Holen pulled up alongside the parked sedan in his truck and complained about reckless driving. It says that Holen, who had resigned from the Greenwood Village Police force two weeks before, displayed a handgun and pointed it at least one of the teenagers as they stood outside the vehicle.

The document contends that because Peyton Blitstein felt threatened, the teen fired first in self defense. Holen then advanced and fired nine shots “striking Peyton multiple times," according to the lawsuit. As Blitstein lay dying, Holen was overheard saying "Wow, what did I do?"

Blitstein died at Parker Adventist Hospital later that night. Holen was treated for a gunshot wound to the hip and released the next morning.

The fact that Blitstein was in possession of a ghost gun and was the first to fire complicated the case, but lawyers for Peyton’s father, Todd Blitstein, believe that once the criminal case is eradicated, he has a good chance to prevail in civil court.

“We have an intoxicated adult spoiling for a fight who chased down a group of teenagers and stuck a gun in their faces. Anybody faced with a person acting like that would try to defend himself,” said Birk Baumgartner. “Peyton didn’t do anything wrong and the video shows that.”

Baumgartner would not divulge the amount of money being sought in the matter.

Holen, 37, is scheduled for arraignment in Arapahoe County District court Aug. 29. He was released on $50,000 bond in December. He contends that Peyton Blittstein “shot him out of nowhere.”

Todd Blitstein said that Peyton's death has destroyed his life.

"I miss him so much. I used to read about parents who lost their kids and the hole that they had and I couldn't imagine the pain until now," he said.