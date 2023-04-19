The Colorado Bureau of Investigation put out a Medina Alert for a truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Collins Tuesday night.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 2004 to 2012 Chevrolet Colorado with a Colorado license plate starting with UNK and likely damage to the front driver's side, according to the medina alert.

Fort Collins police responded to the crash at about 11:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street, according to a news release. The area is near Riverside Avenue and Springer Natural Area.

Responding officers found an adult male mid-block who died shortly after officers arrived.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by at least two different vehicles, both of which fled the scene, according to the release. Witness statements and evidence led police to develop the description of one of the suspect vehicles. Police have not released any information about the second vehicle.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded to take over the investigation due to the severity of the crash, according to the release.

"Members of the CRASH Team will work diligently and utilize all available investigatory resources available to them to locate the vehicles that were involved in this collision," Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the CRASH Team, said.

Eastbound Mulberry Street between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue was closed for about five hours for investigators to process the scene.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416-2229 .

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name when next of kin are notified.

Police are also still searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 16-year-old girl on 76th Avenue and Leyden Street in Adams County on April 11.

Colorado State Patrol said on Tuesday they'd found the red Dodge Magnum they believe was involved in the crash that killed Karalynn Kincaid, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

The vehicle's driver is still at-large.