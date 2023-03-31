Denver saw a violent Thursday night, with two stabbings, one shooting and a death investigation, according to Denver Police via Twitter.

Just after 9 p.m. Thursday, the Denver Police Department announced that they were conducting a death investigation in the 7800 block of East Smith Road, which is just south of I-70 and east of Colorado Boulevard.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death when next of kin are notified.

Police have not released any further information about the investigation.

At 9:20 p.m., Denver police announced that they were investigating a shooting in the 900 block of North Sheridan Boulevard, about a mile south of Sloan's Lake Park.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the tweet.

About an hour prior, Denver police announced that they were investigating a stabbing in the 3800 block of West 26th Avenue, northeast of Sloan's Lake Park just under three miles from the shooting location, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the tweet.

Just before midnight, police announced they were investigating a second stabbing in the area of West 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, less than two miles southeast of the first stabbing.

One person was transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the tweet.

Denver Police Department has not responded to the Denver Gazette's request for updates on these incidents.