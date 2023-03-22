Imagine being sent to cover a school shooting as a journalist, knowing your child was inside.

That's the position Fox31 News reporter Alicia Acuna found herself in Wednesday at Denver's East High School — the site where two school administrators were shot allegedly by a 17-year-old student.

The emotions came out when Acuna was reunited with her son on live TV. Acuna stepped away from her live report to give her son a hug.

"I'm sorry, I have not seen my kid since this all went down," Acuna said, apologizing for breaking from her role as a reporter. "There's no way you would've let your kid walk by."

Acuna said she was getting information passed to her from her son as the events unfolded Wednesday.

Police said one of the administrators was in critical condition and the other was in serious, but stable, condition Wednesday. No students were injured in the shooting.

Denver police are searching for Austin Lyle, a 5-foot, 5-inch, 150-pound Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie. He's wanted for attempted homicide.

Fox News viewers had emotional reactions to the live TV reunion.

"I had tears coming down my face watching this," wrote Twitter user Jamile Toledo. "I went through it with my youngest son. That moment you get to hug them is priceless."

Added Twitter user Nicole Saphier, MD: "Well this just made me burst into tears at work."

Axios Denver reporter John Frank chimed in that it's a good lesson about reporters.

"A powerful moment and reminder that reporters are neighbors and parents and community members too," Frank wrote on Twitter.