COVID-19 ain’t over just yet.

Organizers for a federal initiative to increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines want the public — especially the vulnerable — to know that getting inoculated is the best defense.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will be providing free information and vaccines at a Mobile Vaccination Clinic during the Denver March Powwow.

Now in its 47th year, powwows are a North American Indian ceremony that involves tradition food, singing and dancing.

While roughly 90% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, only 74% of those who are American Indian and Alaskan Native, according to the most recent federal data.

“Convenience is an important factor in when people make a decision to be vaccinated,” said Lily Griego, regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Region 8, which includes Denver.

Part of the initiative is to reach individuals in rural and remote areas, Griego said.

