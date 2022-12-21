Wednesday afternoon is go-time for Denver International Airport as frigid temperatures plus holiday crowds will be a one-two punch for travelers itching to get to grandma's house.
DIA Public Information Officer Stephanie Figueroa advises folks to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of a scheduled flight to lessen the stress and to expect slight delays due to deicing.
"Our operations teams will be ready to go at 4 p.m. when the cold is scheduled to hit. De-icing operations are in place and passengers can expect a 15-minute delay for that process," she said.
Temperatures are expected to nose dive to 20 by Wednesday evening and then to be as cold as 15 degrees below zero overnight — even colder with wind chill.
Thursday is predicted to be not only the coldest day of the year, but also one of DIA's busiest of this holiday season. Friday will be just as crowded with 76,000 passengers traveling through DIA the next two days, she said.
The unfortunate reality is, some people may have to spend a night at the airport, but helpers will be prepared to make the situation as comfortable as possible.
Said Figueroa: "If we have any stranded passengers the team is ready to assist along the concourses with handing out pillows and blankets. We hope that’s not the case."
To get the most up-to-date information, check out flydenver.com and check your specific airline.