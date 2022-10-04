Frontier Airlines added Denver International Airport's 15th international destination with service to Montego Bay, Jamaica, the airline announced Tuesday.
Before Tuesday, Denver was the second largest U.S. market without non-stop service to the Caribbean Island. Now it's the most western city in the U.S. with non-stop service to Jamaica, according to a news release.
Montego Bay has become DEN's largest international market in the Caribbean, with more than 375 passengers per week traveling between the two cities. Demand for the destination peaked in 2019 when 450 passengers used the route weekly.
“Frontier’s international expansion in Denver is welcome news,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said in a news release. “Providing service to Montego Bay, a brand-new destination with strong demand from Denver-originating travelers further enhances the value DEN provides in connecting people and places.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock recognized the significance of the new international destination.
“As the fifteenth country served non-stop from DEN, this new flight to Jamaica further solidifies Denver’s position in the global economy and offers a new international destination for our residents to experience,” he said.
Service begins in February of 2023 with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Introductory fares start at $109, according to a release from Frontier Airlines. Restrictions apply.