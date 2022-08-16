Denver-based Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) on Tuesday announced plans to launch non-stop service from Denver International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.
It would be the only non-stop route from Denver to Palm Beach, according to a news release. The new route is scheduled to start in November.
Airline officials are running a special to mark the Palm Beach route, with fares starting at $69, which must be purchased by Aug. 23 (Other restrictions on the special fares can be found on the airline’s website flyfrontier.com.)
“This expansion is further proof of our continued commitment to both Denver and West Palm Beach,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, said in the news release. “We see the demand for our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ in both markets, and we’re honored to be the only carrier offering this exciting new service. With the addition of this new route, Frontier will fly to seven Florida cities from Denver, the most we’ve ever served.”
The new route is scheduled to run three times per week.