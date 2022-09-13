The second Arvada Police officer to die in 15 months while in the line of duty will be laid to rest this Friday morning at a public service at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, according to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.
Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The funeral for Gordon Beesley, a 19-year Arvada Police veteran and School Resource Officer who died in an ambush while on patrol in Olde Town Arvada, was held at the same church in June 2021.
As Arvada adjusts to the loss of Vakoff, the man accused of killing him is scheduled to be advised of the charges against him Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Arvada Police recommended eight charges for Sonny Thomas Almanza, 31, including suspicion of first-degree murder of a peace officer, with extreme indifference; murder after deliberation; illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender; child abuse; and, other counts.