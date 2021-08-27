Another aerospace company has picked Colorado to land its headquarters.

Orbit Fab, which bills itself as the “Gas Station in Space,” will bring almost 200 new jobs when it moves to Denver from Florida, announced the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade.

“While there are several states with an aerospace presence in the U.S., Colorado made the most sense for our team,” said CEO Daniel Faber in a statement. “From the beginning of our selection process, the combination of Metro Denver EDC’s industry data and collaborative approach made it clear that we would be joining a thriving aerospace environment with a ton of growth potential. We have no doubt that we’ll hit the ground running in Denver.”

It helped that the office tossed in $4.6 million worth of economic development incentives by way of job-growth tax credits for up to 196 jobs in the next eight years.

Those jobs bring an annual salary of $95,867 for aerospace and software engineers, technicians and business development specialists.

“Colorado is home to the highest concentration of private aerospace employment in the country and a world-renowned center of innovation and research,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera in a statement.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, congratulated company officials in person at the Space Symposium this week in Colorado Springs.

"Orbit Fab is an example of how Colorado's leadership in research and development in space technology is creating jobs and driving our economy,” Bennet said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing how the capabilities of Orbit Fab will grow existing space businesses and expand opportunities for future space endeavors."

The company, which is “creating a bustling in-space economy through on-orbit refueling," is riding a wave of positive news.

It was one of 19 companies recently to earn a $1.7 million Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 contract from U.S. Space Force, Space News reported.

“We are designing the future of sustainability and mission flexibility for spacecraft, making docking and transferring fuel so reliable it gets boring,” said Chief Engineer James Bultitude in a statement.

The company was also part of an announcement by Slingshot Aerospace, Inc. for the launch of the Slingshot Beacon, “the industry’s first collision avoidance collaboration and communications platform for space,” according to a Slingshot news release. Orbit Fab is one of three companies to pilot the beacon.

“Public awareness is vital to ensuring that the difference between a safe, consensual rendezvous and a collision event is known and understood,” said Bultitude. “Slingshot Beacon will streamline this communication, essential for successful maneuvers in the growing satellite servicing segment.”

Orbit Fab was also looking to expand its current location in Florida or move to Texas. But it couldn’t pass on Colorado.

“Colorado continues to be a magnet for aerospace companies large and small. They’ve realized there’s really no place better for an aerospace business with a groundbreaking idea,” said J. J. Ament, CEO of the Metro Denver EDC, in a statement. “We’ve built a large and collaborative environment focused on supporting and advancing innovation – and offer a warm welcome to the team from Orbit Fab. We’re thrilled to have you join us.”

Check the company’s website, www.orbitfab.space, for job listings.