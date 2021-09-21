FILE PHOTO: Amateur cameraman George Holliday (C), who captured the beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles Police officers on videotape March 3, and his attorney James Jordan face reporters during a June 5 press conference announcing a $100 million lawsuit against all television stations which broadcast his tape in violation of federal copyright laws. Holliday claims that although he agreed to have the tape aired on local station KTLA, he was unaware that it would be distributed to national networks such as CNN. REUTERS/Lee Celano LC/File Photo